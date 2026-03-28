ETV Bharat / international

5 Indians Injured In UAE By Debris Following Interception Of Ballistic Missile: Report

Dubai: Five Indians were injured in the UAE by the fall of debris in the vicinity of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) following interception of a ballistic missile by the country’s air defence system, local media reported on Saturday.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office, in a social media post, said the authorities confirmed that the incident resulted in injuries to five individuals of Indian nationality, ranging from moderate to minor.

“The competent authorities urge the public to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information,” it said.