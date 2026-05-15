3 Indians Arrested In Sri Lanka For Visa Abuse
According to police, three Indian nationals were arrested in Sri Lanka's eastern port town of Trincomalee for allegedly overstaying without a valid visa
By PTI
Published : May 15, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Colombo: Three Indian nationals have been arrested in Sri Lanka's eastern port town of Trincomalee for allegedly overstaying without a valid visa, police said on Friday. The three, aged between 49 and 50, were arrested on Thursday at a lodging in the Murigapuri area of Trincomalee. They did not possess valid visas, police said.
In a separate raid, 14 foreign nationals, including Chinese and Malaysian nationals, were arrested in the western province coastal town of Kaluthara on similar charges. The police have urged locals to provide information on foreigners abusing tourist visas to engage in organised cybercrime operations.
Authorities in the island nation have launched a crackdown on illegal cybercrime operations, and scores of foreigners, mostly Chinese and Indians, have been arrested in recent weeks in connection with it.
A group of 198 foreigners, comprising 173 Indians and 25 Nepalese, were arrested in the southern resort areas of Galle, Hikkaduwa and Midigama late on Monday. Officials say such groups are often part of wider international syndicates that target victims abroad using digital platforms and communication systems.
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