ETV Bharat / international

3 Indians Arrested In Sri Lanka For Visa Abuse

Colombo: Three Indian nationals have been arrested in Sri Lanka's eastern port town of Trincomalee for allegedly overstaying without a valid visa, police said on Friday. The three, aged between 49 and 50, were arrested on Thursday at a lodging in the Murigapuri area of Trincomalee. They did not possess valid visas, police said.

In a separate raid, 14 foreign nationals, including Chinese and Malaysian nationals, were arrested in the western province coastal town of Kaluthara on similar charges. The police have urged locals to provide information on foreigners abusing tourist visas to engage in organised cybercrime operations.