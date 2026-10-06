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8 Indians Arrested In Sri Lanka For Online Gambling

The suspects, aged between 22 and 51, were arrested after a raid by the Colombo suburban Thalangama police on Sunday.

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By PTI

Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Colombo: Eight Indian nationals have been arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly engaging in illegal online gambling, police said on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 51, were arrested after a raid by the Colombo suburban Thalangama police on Sunday after receiving a tip-off that an illegal gambling operation was suspected to be taking place in a house in Thalawathugoda. Computers and mobile phones were seized during the raid. Further investigation is underway.

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INDIANS ONLINE GAMBLING ARREST
SRI LANKA
INDIANS ARRESTED IN SRI LANKA

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