3 Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting Outside Home

Ottawa: Three Indian nationals have been arrested by Canadian police on an anti-extortion patrol and charged after bullets were fired at a home. Harjot Singh (21), Taranveer Singh (19) and Dayajeet Singh Billing (21) face one count each of discharging a firearm, and all have been remanded in custody until Thursday, the Surrey Police Service (SPS) said in a statement on Monday.

The suspects were arrested by patrol officers after an early morning report of shots fired and a small fire outside a home in Surrey's Crescent Beach neighbourhood, the LakelandToday reported.

On February 1, 2026, the SPS members were patrolling in Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood when reports came in of shots being fired and a small fire outside a residence near Crescent Road and 132 Street. The three accused were arrested by SPS officers a short time later, the statement said.

SPS’s Major Crime Section took over the investigation, and the three men have now been charged with Criminal Code offences, it said. All three have been charged with one count each of discharging a firearm into a place contrary to section 244.2(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming. All three have been remanded in custody until February 5, 2026. The SPS has confirmed they are all foreign nationals and has engaged the Canada Border Services Agency, it said. One of the suspects suffered injuries, including two black eyes, the media report said.