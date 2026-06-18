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5 Indian Teenagers Arrested In Nepal For Allegedly Kidnapping A Minor

According to the police, the teenagers kidnapped a Nepalese boy from Chitwan district and demanded ransom from the family

INDIAN TEENAGERS ARREST IN NEPAL
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By PTI

Published : June 18, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kathmandu: Five Indian teenagers have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old boy in Kathmandu, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the teenagers kidnapped a Nepalese boy from Chitwan district, 150 kilometres south of Kathmandu, on Monday. The boy was kept as a hostage in a hotel in Kathmandu, and the kidnappers had demanded ransom from the family, they added.

Acting on a tip, the police raided the Hotel on Tuesday and arrested those involved in the kidnapping. Police said that all the arrested individuals are 18-year-old boys from Betia, Bihar.

The kidnapped boy was not harmed during the rescue operation, police added. The arrested teenagers have been sent to the Chitawan District Police for further investigation and legal action, they added.

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INDIANS IN NEPAL
INDIAN ARREST IN NEPAL
INDIANS IN NEPAL KIDNAP MINOR
INDIAN TEENAGERS ARREST IN NEPAL

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