ETV Bharat / international

5 Indian Teenagers Arrested In Nepal For Allegedly Kidnapping A Minor

Kathmandu: Five Indian teenagers have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old boy in Kathmandu, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the teenagers kidnapped a Nepalese boy from Chitwan district, 150 kilometres south of Kathmandu, on Monday. The boy was kept as a hostage in a hotel in Kathmandu, and the kidnappers had demanded ransom from the family, they added.

Acting on a tip, the police raided the Hotel on Tuesday and arrested those involved in the kidnapping. Police said that all the arrested individuals are 18-year-old boys from Betia, Bihar.