75 Indian Students Awarded Erasmus Mundus Scholarships; EU-India Student Ambassadors' Network Launched
The EU also announced the launch of the EU-India Student Ambassadors' Network, which aims to raise awareness about European academic and research opportunities
By PTI
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The European Union has launched the EU-India Student Ambassadors' Network -- which will bring together 40 "student ambassadors" from 20 Indian universities -- aiming to raise awareness about European academic and research opportunities, while fostering deeper engagement about the EU-India partnership among the youth across the country.
Aligned with the EU-India Strategic Agenda's focus on youth, innovation, and knowledge-sharing, this pan-India network builds a peer-to-peer community. By empowering these diverse young leaders, the programme ensures that grassroots academic and cultural ties keep thriving, creating a continuous, meaningful exchange of ideas, the Delegation of the European Union to India said in a statement.
It also said the EU has awarded 75 Indian students the prestigious two-year-long Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) scholarships for the 2026–2028 academic cycle, "cementing India's position as the top recipient of these scholarships since 2004 and placing it among the top three countries globally for this year's intake".
With nearly 100,000 Indian students currently pursuing higher education studies across Europe, the continent "continues to be a preferred destination" for Indian students seeking world-class academic and research opportunities, it said.
The Erasmus+ programme, launched in 1987, stands for European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students. It is the European Union's flagship initiative for international mobility and academic exchange.
"The scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis by an annual call for proposals and covers tuition fees, travel costs and living allowance. Since 2004, nearly 100,000 students have benefited from the Erasmus Mundus program, solidifying its role in fostering international academic collaboration and excellence," it said.
To further strengthen academic and people-to-people connections, the EU also announced the launch of the EU-India Student Ambassadors' Network that aims to raise awareness about European academic and research opportunities, while fostering deeper engagement about the EU-India partnership among the youth across India.
These ambassadors, selected from 20 universities across 14 states and Union territories, represent a diverse and inclusive cross-section of India's academic landscape, it said.
The cohort includes students from top-ranked technical and research institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and Indian Institute of Science, as well as prominent multidisciplinary universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University, the University of Delhi, and the University of Mumbai, the statement said.
The network also draws from emerging innovation hubs, such as the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, and regional academic leaders, like Panjab University, the University of Rajasthan, Gauhati University, and the University of Calicut, ensuring a pan-Indian reach, it added.
To celebrate this year's achievements, the Delegation of the European Union to India hosted a pre-departure ceremony in New Delhi, bringing together the selected scholars, EU Member State representatives, alumni, and key education stakeholders.
"The departing cohort will get an opportunity to study at leading universities in 15 European countries, including France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Poland, Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands, Greece, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Romania, and Lithuania, as well as affiliated institutions in other European and partner nations," it said.
The 2026 cohort will pursue interdisciplinary master's programmes in cutting-edge fields that align with both the EU and Indian strategic priorities, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, smart urban development, renewable energy, nanosystems, vaccinology, pharmaceutical sciences, gender studies.
Ambassador of the European Union to India, Hervé Delphin, said, "Erasmus+ is more than a scholarship -- it's a passport to a first-class experience. This programme opens doors for Indian students to cutting-edge European education, to the richness and diversity of cultures, and to networks that bring our two continents closer."
"These students won't just earn a degree; they will develop the skills and perspectives needed to facilitate the mobility of talent, which will power the India- Europe strategic partnership." he said.
Reflecting on the EU-India Student Ambassadors Network, he said, "This initiative is about grounding our partnership at the people's level and building a human bridge of knowledge and mutual understanding. Besides guiding them on opportunities to study in Europe and strengthening university collaborations, these ambassadors will be agents of positive change. They will inspire young minds across India to discover, connect, and engage with the EU, shaping a vibrant, shared future for our two regions," Delphin said.
Europe is home to over 4,000 higher education institutions, ranging from leading research establishments to smaller, teaching-focused colleges, it said.
Also Read