ETV Bharat / international

75 Indian Students Awarded Erasmus Mundus Scholarships; EU-India Student Ambassadors' Network Launched

New Delhi: The European Union has launched the EU-India Student Ambassadors' Network -- which will bring together 40 "student ambassadors" from 20 Indian universities -- aiming to raise awareness about European academic and research opportunities, while fostering deeper engagement about the EU-India partnership among the youth across the country.

Aligned with the EU-India Strategic Agenda's focus on youth, innovation, and knowledge-sharing, this pan-India network builds a peer-to-peer community. By empowering these diverse young leaders, the programme ensures that grassroots academic and cultural ties keep thriving, creating a continuous, meaningful exchange of ideas, the Delegation of the European Union to India said in a statement.

It also said the EU has awarded 75 Indian students the prestigious two-year-long Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) scholarships for the 2026–2028 academic cycle, "cementing India's position as the top recipient of these scholarships since 2004 and placing it among the top three countries globally for this year's intake".

With nearly 100,000 Indian students currently pursuing higher education studies across Europe, the continent "continues to be a preferred destination" for Indian students seeking world-class academic and research opportunities, it said.

The Erasmus+ programme, launched in 1987, stands for European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students. It is the European Union's flagship initiative for international mobility and academic exchange.

"The scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis by an annual call for proposals and covers tuition fees, travel costs and living allowance. Since 2004, nearly 100,000 students have benefited from the Erasmus Mundus program, solidifying its role in fostering international academic collaboration and excellence," it said.

To further strengthen academic and people-to-people connections, the EU also announced the launch of the EU-India Student Ambassadors' Network that aims to raise awareness about European academic and research opportunities, while fostering deeper engagement about the EU-India partnership among the youth across India.

These ambassadors, selected from 20 universities across 14 states and Union territories, represent a diverse and inclusive cross-section of India's academic landscape, it said.

The cohort includes students from top-ranked technical and research institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and Indian Institute of Science, as well as prominent multidisciplinary universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University, the University of Delhi, and the University of Mumbai, the statement said.