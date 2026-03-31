ETV Bharat / international

Nearly 3,000 Indian Sikhs To visit Pakistan For Baisakhi festivities

FILE- Pilgrims raise slogans inside a bus while leaving for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to take part in celebrations of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Guru of the Sikhs, in Amritsar. ( ANI )

Lahore: Around 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims are expected to visit Pakistan to participate in the Baisakhi festival starting on April 10, an official said on Monday. The main ceremony will be held on April 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, in the country's Punjab province. "As many as 3,000 Sikh yatrees are arriving here from India in connection with Baisakhi festivities," Evacuee Trust Property Board spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI.

Baisakhi is celebrated on the first day of the month of Vaisakh and also marks the beginning of the harvest season. Every year, Gurdwara Panja Sahib is awash with colours as pilgrims cram the halls and the courtyards in their traditional yellow turbans.

The spokesperson said a high-level administrative meeting was held at the Punjab Home Department in Lahore under the auspices of the ETPB, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, to review arrangements for the upcoming Baisakhi Mela and Khalsa Janamdin celebrations.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Provincial Minister and Pardhan of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Shrines, ETPB, Nasir Mushtaq, gave a detailed briefing on arrangements for the pilgrims.

"During the briefing, it was informed that Sikh pilgrims from India and across the world will participate in the Baisakhi celebrations. Under the bilateral agreement, 3,000 pilgrims from India will arrive in Pakistan on April 10," the spokesperson said.