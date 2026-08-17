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Over 200 Indian Peacekeepers With UN Mission In South Sudan Awarded For Their Exceptional Service

The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. ( File/AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

United Nations: Over 200 Indian peacekeepers deployed with the UN mission in South Sudan have been awarded the prestigious UN medal for their exceptional service. “A proud moment for #India's Blue Helmets. In Juba, #SouthSudan, 210 #Indian peacekeepers, including 6 women and 7 Staff Officers, were awarded the @UN Medal for their exceptional service with #UNMISS," the UN Mission in South Sudan said in a post on X Monday.