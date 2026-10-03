ETV Bharat / international

5 Indian Nationals Rescued After Projectile Hits Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

A commercial vessel is anchored off Yemen's coast at Bab al-Mandeb, in the straits connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean on September 12, 2026. ( AFP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Dubai: Five Indian nationals were rescued after a Kuwait-flagged tanker was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian mission in Oman said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy said it coordinated the rescue of the five Indians on board the MT Kazimah III, with all of them safely shifted ashore. It thanked the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance in the rescue operation.