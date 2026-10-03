ETV Bharat / international

5 Indian Nationals Rescued After Projectile Hits Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

The Indian embassy said it coordinated the rescue of the five Indians on board the MT Kazimah III, with all of them safely shifted ashore.

A commercial vessel is anchored off Yemen's coast at Bab al-Mandeb, in the straits connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean on September 12, 2026.
A commercial vessel is anchored off Yemen's coast at Bab al-Mandeb, in the straits connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean on September 12, 2026. (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 3, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dubai: Five Indian nationals were rescued after a Kuwait-flagged tanker was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian mission in Oman said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy said it coordinated the rescue of the five Indians on board the MT Kazimah III, with all of them safely shifted ashore. It thanked the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance in the rescue operation.

The mission did not give further details about the incident, which came in the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf region. Several commercial vessels, with Indian seafarers aboard, have come under attack amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow sea passage that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Also Read:

  1. Iran Says Received US Response To Its Proposal To End War
  2. 163 Indian Seafarers On 12 Vessels In Persian Gulf, Confirms Govt

TAGGED:

STRAIT OF HORMUZ
US IRAN WAR
INDIAN MISSION IN OMAN
PROJECTILE HITS TANKER IN HORMUZ
INDIAN NATIONALS RESCUED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.