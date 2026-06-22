ETV Bharat / international

Over 100 Indian, Bangladeshi Workers Complain To Singapore Ministry Over Unpaid Wages

Singapore: Over 100 migrant workers, primarily from India and Bangladesh, turned up at Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower on Monday claiming unpaid wages by their employer, according to a media report.

Several workers employed by KPA Engineering, an air-conditioner maintenance services company, claimed that they have not been paid for two months and the company has been shuttered, The Straits Times reported. Sampath, an Indian worker, said the workers have not been paid for two months despite raising the issue with the company and their bosses.

“We heard the company closed its business. We are worried because we haven’t been paid for some time,” The Straits Times quoted Sampath as saying.

“We didn’t know who else to turn to,” he added. The migrant workers met officials from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) after being identified as employees of KPA Engineering.