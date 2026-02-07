ETV Bharat / international

Eight, Including Indian, Stabbed In Russia

Moscow: At least six persons, including an Indian, and two police officers were injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday in a sports hall of foreign students' hostel at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, local media reports said.

According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered the medical university dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic, attacked the students living there and stabbed several of them, the Interior Ministry said.

“The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal.