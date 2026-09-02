ETV Bharat / international

10 Feared Dead After Turkish Cargo Ship Sinks Off Istanbul's Coast, Officials Say

FILE - People sit in front of cargo ships anchor in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 13, 2022. ( AP )

Istanbul: A Turkish cargo ship with 10 crew aboard sank Wednesday after a collision with a tanker off Istanbul, Turkish authorities said. A lifeboat and other debris belonging to the Tugberk Imamoglu have been found but there is no sign of the crew, the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs said in a statement.

"There are 10 seafarers on board, including the captain," Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said. "They are all Turkish. We can say that the sinking occurred rapidly in 11 minutes. No one has been found alive." Two helicopters and 12 search and rescue vessels are searching the area.

The ship collided with the Turkish-flagged tanker Alsu in the Marmara Sea at 3 a.m., the statement said. An emergency signal was received from the Tugberk Imamoglu and the first rescue craft reached the site 4:10 a.m.

The vessel, which was carrying rolled steel, collided with the Alsu about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Silivri, a western suburb of Turkey's largest city.