At Least 48 Dead In Nigeria After Consuming Drink Suspected To Contain Methanol, Police Say
Ondo Police Spokesman said one of the 15 people who have been arrested had been producing drinks suspected to contain methanol
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Abuja: At least 48 people have died, and 100 others are receiving treatment after consuming a local drink in southern Nigeria's Ondo State, officials said on Thursday.
Ondo Police Spokesman Abayomi Jimoh said one of the 15 people who have been arrested in connection with the incident had been producing drinks "suspected to contain methanol and is currently assisting the police with investigations."
More than 100 other people have fallen ill after consuming the drink in Ondo's Odigbo and Irele local government areas in recent days, Banji Ajaka, the state commissioner for health, told The Associated Press.
This is a developing story. More details to follow....