ETV Bharat / international

At Least 48 Dead In Nigeria After Consuming Drink Suspected To Contain Methanol, Police Say

Abuja: At least 48 people have died, and 100 others are receiving treatment after consuming a local drink in southern Nigeria's Ondo State, officials said on Thursday.

Ondo Police Spokesman Abayomi Jimoh said one of the 15 people who have been arrested in connection with the incident had been producing drinks "suspected to contain methanol and is currently assisting the police with investigations."