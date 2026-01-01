ETV Bharat / international

Several Dead In Explosion At Swiss Ski Resort Town Crans Montana: Police

Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby.

By AFP

Published : January 1, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST

Geneva: Several people were killed, and others injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police said early Thursday.

"There has been an explosion of unknown origin," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, told AFP. "There are several injured, and several dead." He said the explosion took place at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year.

Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby. "The intervention is still ongoing," he said.

