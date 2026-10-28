ETV Bharat / international

Train Accident | At Least 64 Dead As High Speed Trains Collide Near Madrid In Spain

Emergency services attend to the victims at the scene of a collision between two trains in Urda, Spain, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. AP ( AP )

Madrid: A high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped, derailing two cars and killing at least 64 people on Wednesday in central Spain.

The train accident happened in Spain's central Toledo province (Castilla La Mancha region) on the Madrid-Seville high-speed rail line, near the towns of Urda, Mora, and Orgaz. Citing regional authorities, AFP reported that the death toll has more than doubled to 64, even as reports said it could further increase.

Spain Train Collision: Several Dead As High Speed Trains Collide Near Madrid (PTI via EFE)

Esther Padilla, spokeswoman for the Castilla La Mancha region, said authorities can confirm 10 deaths, but added "that number will surely rise." It was the second major train accident in Spain this year.

Spain's rail system operator ADIF said the crash occurred Wednesday morning. Rail service was suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

Padilla told state broadcaster TVE that the accident was between two high-speed trains carrying hundreds of passengers and heading in the same direction from the capital Madrid to Seville in southwestern Spain. One ran into the tail of the other that had stopped, knocking two of its cars off the track. She said the cause of the crash was not known.

The crash, which occurred in a flat stretch surrounded by fields in between the towns of Urda and Los Yébenes, left one car shredded into bits of metal and other material, scattering debris down a gravel slope.

Spanish Health Minister Mónica García told TVE that emergency workers were focusing on rescuing survivors and bodies from the two most damaged train cars. She said that the injured are being sent to different hospitals in the area.

"It was a high-speed impact, so we are expecting this to be a tragedy," García said.

The accident involved a train from Spain's state-owned RENFE company and the private rail company IRYO. It appeared the RENFE train rammed the IRYO train, Spanish media reported. Trains from those two companies were also involved in a deadly crash in January.