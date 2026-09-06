ETV Bharat / international

At Least 25 People Dead In A Bus Crash In Cape Verde's Fogo Island, Officials And Media Say

Praia: At least 25 people — mostly teenagers — were killed in a traffic accident in the African island nation of Cape Verde, local media and officials said Sunday.

The accident, which occurred on the Campanas de Cima route, a mountainous area in Fogo Island, occurred on Saturday and involved a passenger bus. Several people were also injured.

The president of Cape Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, called the accident “a great catastrophe” in a statement on his Facebook page.