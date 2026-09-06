ETV Bharat / international

At Least 25 People Dead In A Bus Crash In Cape Verde's Fogo Island, Officials And Media Say

Seven bodies were immediately buried due to their condition, local media report citing the island's health authorities.

At Least 25 People Dead In A Bus Crash In Cape Verde's Fogo Island, Officials And Media Say
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : September 6, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Praia: At least 25 people — mostly teenagers — were killed in a traffic accident in the African island nation of Cape Verde, local media and officials said Sunday.

The accident, which occurred on the Campanas de Cima route, a mountainous area in Fogo Island, occurred on Saturday and involved a passenger bus. Several people were also injured.

The president of Cape Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, called the accident “a great catastrophe” in a statement on his Facebook page.

Seven bodies were immediately buried due to their condition, local media report citing the island's health authorities. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined by the authorities.

The president and some other officials are expected to visit the island on Sunday, according to a local news agency.

Read More

  1. 2 Indians Killed In Nepal As Car Plunges Into Pokhara's Phewa Lake
  2. Three Of Hyderabad Family Die In Road Accident In US

TAGGED:

FOGO ISLAND
CAPE VERDE
BUS ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.