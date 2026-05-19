ETV Bharat / international

Eight Dead As Heavy Rains Lash China

Beijing: Severe rainfall in southern and central China killed at least eight people in recent days, state media said Tuesday, with authorities evacuating thousands from affected areas.

Natural disasters are common across China, particularly in the summer, when some regions experience intense rainfall while others bake in searing heat.

Heavy rains pummelled central Hunan province from Sunday morning until Tuesday evening, killing four people and leaving one other missing, state news agency Xinhua said.

More than 61,500 people in one provincial county were affected, it said, without elaborating.

Flooding and landslides triggered by rains killed four people and left five others missing in southwestern China's Guizhou province, according to Xinhua, with authorities evacuating thousands.

Guizhou's Guiding County was battered by "sudden heavy rainfall and extreme weather" from Monday into Tuesday, the news agency said, adding that floods and landslides had submerged houses and damaged roads.

As of 3 pm (0700 GMT) Tuesday, four people had died, it said, with search and rescue operations ongoing for five others missing.