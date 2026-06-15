ETV Bharat / international

At Least 28 Dead After Bus Crashes In Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: A bus plunged into a ravine in northern Ethiopia on Monday, killing at least 28 people and injuring "many others", local authorities said.

Road accidents are common in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, where roads are often poorly maintained.

The bus, which was travelling from Dessie city in Amhara to the capital Addis Ababa, "plunged into a ravine approximately 100 metres deep (330 feet)", local authorities wrote on Facebook.

Twenty-eight people were killed and "many others have sustained minor or severe injuries", officials said, without giving exact figures.

The survivors were transported to medical facilities and an investigation is under way.