9 Climbers, Including 2 Local Guides, Killed In Separate Avalanches In Nepal

DSP Gyan Kumar Mahato said that seven climbers were buried in an avalanche and a joint rescue mission have been mobilised to retrieve their bodies.

NEPAL AVALANCHE MOUNT YALUNG RI
Isabelle Solange, a survivor of an avalanche on Mount Yalung Ri, takes rest after being rescued and airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 (AP)
By PTI

Published : November 4, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
Kathmandu: At least nine climbers, including two Nepalese guides, have been killed in two separate avalanches in Nepal, officials said on Tuesday. Seven climbers were buried in an avalanche near Mt. Yalung Ri (6,920m) under Gaurishanker Rural Municipality at around 10 am on Monday while attempting to scale the peak, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato.

A joint rescue mission have been mobilised to retrieve the bodies of the seven climbers, he said. The deceased climbers include two Nepali citizens, two Italians identified as Paolo Cocco and Marco Di Marcello, a Canadian, a French, and a German national.

Five others, including three Nepalis and two French nationals, were injured and airlifted to hospitals in Kathmandu. Four more climbers with minor injuries were also rescued from the site.

In a separate incident, two Italian climbers, Stefano Farronato and Alessandro Caputo, who had been missing after heavy snowfall since October 28, were found dead inside their tent at Camp I of Mt. Panbari (6,887m) in the Manaslu region.

Their bodies were recovered on Tuesday from an altitude of 5,242 metres, police said. Another Italian climber, Velter Paralion, who was stranded with them, was rescued on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Tourism Board has issued a condolence message on the demise of the mountaineers in the Himalayas of Nepal. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the avalanche. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the seven victims in Yalung Ri mountain,” the tourism board said in the message.

