ETV Bharat / international

9 Climbers, Including 2 Local Guides, Killed In Separate Avalanches In Nepal

Isabelle Solange, a survivor of an avalanche on Mount Yalung Ri, takes rest after being rescued and airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 ( AP )

Kathmandu: At least nine climbers, including two Nepalese guides, have been killed in two separate avalanches in Nepal, officials said on Tuesday. Seven climbers were buried in an avalanche near Mt. Yalung Ri (6,920m) under Gaurishanker Rural Municipality at around 10 am on Monday while attempting to scale the peak, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato.

A joint rescue mission have been mobilised to retrieve the bodies of the seven climbers, he said. The deceased climbers include two Nepali citizens, two Italians identified as Paolo Cocco and Marco Di Marcello, a Canadian, a French, and a German national.

Five others, including three Nepalis and two French nationals, were injured and airlifted to hospitals in Kathmandu. Four more climbers with minor injuries were also rescued from the site.