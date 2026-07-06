ETV Bharat / international

More Than 300 Children Killed In Sudan War In 6 Months, Mostly In Drone Strikes, UNICEF Says

FILE - A woman and a child, displaced from North Darfur's capital, el-Fasher or other conflict-affected areas walk in the newly established El-Afadh camp in Al Dabbah, in Sudan's Northern State, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. ( AP )

Cairo: More than 300 children have been killed in the last six months in the war in Sudan, mostly from drone strikes, the U.N. children's agency said Monday. Sudan has been mired in a war between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023. The war is now concentrated in the Kordofan, Darfur and Blue Niles states, with drone warfare causing 60% of casualties, according to UNICEF.

The U.N., U.S, U.K. and others have expressed alarm about potential atrocities as the RSF and the military fight for control of the strategic city of El-Obeid, in North Kordofan. The conflict has killed at least 59,000 people, displaced some 13 million and pushed many parts of Sudan into famine. More than 30 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Drone strikes and shelling have targeted civilian infrastructure, including schools, markets, fuel and water stations, putting over 500,000 people at risk. Civilians have faced almost siege-like conditions for over a year. “Children are being caught in a relentless cycle of violence, displacement and deprivation,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative for Sudan.