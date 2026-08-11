ETV Bharat / international

At Least 14 Artisanal Miners Found Dead At A Disused Mine In South Africa

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Johannesburg: At least 14 artisanal miners are dead, and scores are injured at a disused mine in South Africa, police said Tuesday. They said the miners were found dead at a mine near the city of Rustenburg, around 130 kilometres (80 miles) northwest of Johannesburg. Police did not immediately give more details on the circumstances.