At Least 14 Artisanal Miners Found Dead At A Disused Mine In South Africa
South Africa has tens of thousands of artisanal miners working illegally in gold and platinum mines that are no longer being used by mining companies.
By PTI
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Johannesburg: At least 14 artisanal miners are dead, and scores are injured at a disused mine in South Africa, police said Tuesday. They said the miners were found dead at a mine near the city of Rustenburg, around 130 kilometres (80 miles) northwest of Johannesburg. Police did not immediately give more details on the circumstances.
South Africa has tens of thousands of artisanal miners working illegally in gold and platinum mines that are no longer being used by mining companies. The informal miners often operate without proper safety equipment. Rustenburg is a hub for platinum mining in South Africa, which has the largest platinum reserves in the world.