7 Arrested Over Hindu Man's Lynching In Bangladesh

Dhaka: Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, the interim government announced on Saturday. Dipu Chandra Das, 25, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city on Thursday.

In a statement on X, the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhhamad Yunus said that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the case. The arrests were made during operations at various locations, and the ages of those arrested range from 19 to 46, it said.