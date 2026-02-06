ETV Bharat / international

3 African Countries Agree To Take Back Illegal Migrants After UK Visa Penalty Threat

London: Three African countries have agreed to take back their nationals who entered the UK illegally or were convicted of other offences following a threat to shut down their visas, the UK Home Office said on Friday. Officials said that Namibia and Angola have agreed to cooperate on migrant returns, a month after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood threatened visa penalties.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) fell in line weeks after the minister had stripped VIPs and decision-makers from the country of preferential visa treatment, as well as revoking fast-track visa processing services for all DRC nationals.

“My message is clear: if foreign governments refuse to accept the return of their citizens, then they will face consequences," said Mahmood.

“Illegal migrants and dangerous criminals will now be removed and deported back to Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. I will do what it takes to restore order and control to our borders,” she said.

Some UK media reports reference sources as saying that India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Somalia and Gabon are among other countries “resistant” to striking similar returns agreements and may be in line for future visa sanctions. The Home Office did not confirm this speculation but admitted that further visa penalty threats are expected.