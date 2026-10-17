ETV Bharat / international

Several Afghan Taliban Personnel killed In Alleged Retaliatory Action Along Border: Pak Officials

Peshawar: Pakistani security forces on Saturday killed several Afghan Taliban personnel in retaliatory action after alleged unprovoked firing along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to security officials.

The firing was reported in the Taida sector, Upper Kurram and Ghuz Garhi areas, where the Afghan Taliban allegedly opened fire to facilitate the cross-border infiltration of militants, a security official said. The Pakistan Army retaliated, killing several Afghan Taliban personnel near the Ghuz Garhi border area, the official said.

In the Upper Kurram sector, Pakistani forces targeted the Afghan Taliban's Topsar post and Shipola base camp. The Shipola base camp was completely destroyed in the retaliatory action, he said. Several Taliban personnel also allegedly abandoned their border post following the Pakistani forces' response, the official said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted what its Ministry of Information described as well-planned and calibrated aerial strikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan, killing multiple militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij.

The federal government uses the term 'Fitna al-Khawarij' for terrorists belonging to the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.