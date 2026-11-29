Seven Times In 200 Years: Moon, Jupiter, Mars And Bright Star Regulus To Form Rare Celestial Gathering On Monday
The event is the last of its kind in a 200-year period; an earlier alignment of four objects appeared on April 24, 1980.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
By Manu S
Thiruvananthapuram: Skywatchers will have an opportunity to witness an unusual celestial gathering before sunrise on Monday (November 30), when the Moon, two planets—Jupiter and Mars—and the bright star Regulus appear close together in the constellation Leo.
The four celestial objects will come within an apparent circle of approximately 5.2 degrees at their closest. For an ordinary observer, this means the entire gathering will fit into a small patch of sky roughly half the width of a clenched fist held at arm’s length.
The event can be observed with the naked eye, weather permitting, without the need for a telescope or binoculars.
🌖 Seven times in 200 years. Where should you look for number seven? Around November 30, the waning Moon will join Jupiter, Mars, and Regulus in Leo. At their closest, you could cover all four with half a fist held at arm’s length. We checked the skies from 1900 to 2099 and found only seven times when the Moon gathered this closely with two planets and a star this bright. 👉 Swipe to see the view from six cities. All times are local. 🌙 November 30 Los Angeles · 5:00 a.m. · high in the south-southeast New York · 5:15 a.m. · high in the south London · 6:00 a.m. · south-southwest São Paulo · 4:00 a.m. · northeast 🌙 December 1 Tokyo · 2:00 a.m. · east-southeast Sydney · 4:00 a.m. · northeast Find the Moon first, then look for three dots beside it. The brightest is Jupiter. The rusty-orange one is Mars. The faintest is Regulus, the blue-white star at the heart of Leo. You can see all four with just your eyes. ☕ Still out as dawn breaks? Look east for brilliant Venus, then scan closer to the horizon for Mercury. Catch both and you’ve seen four planets before breakfast. 📍Don’t see your city? Open Star Walk 2, search for Jupiter, and use the clock to preview the gathering from your spot.— Star Walk (@StarWalk) November 28, 2026
Observers in India, including Keralam, should look towards the eastern sky in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, when the objects will be visible together.
How To Identify The Four
The gathering will offer a striking contrast of brightness and colour.
Jupiter will be the brightest point of light near the Moon. The giant planet will stand out prominently against the darker sky.
Mars will appear as a comparatively dimmer, rusty-orange or reddish point. Its distinctive colour will help observers identify it.
Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo, will appear blue-white and will be the faintest of the three bright points accompanying the Moon.
The Moon, meanwhile, will be in its waning phase, moving through the region of the sky occupied by Leo. Their apparent closeness is a line-of-sight effect: the objects are actually separated by enormous distances in space.
Only Seven Such Gatherings
According to astronomy platform Star Walk, a search of the period between 1900 and 2099 identified only seven comparable gatherings involving the Moon, two bright planets and a star, meeting its criteria for brightness and closeness. The Monday event is described as the last such occurrence in that 200-year period.
The previous comparable gathering involving the same four objects occurred on April 24, 1980, when the Moon, Jupiter, Mars and Regulus appeared even closer together.
🌖 Seven times in 200 years. This Monday makes seven. On November 30, Jupiter, Mars, and Regulus will crowd in beside the Moon. At their closest, all four will fit in a patch of sky just half a fist wide at arm’s length (a circle just 5.2° across). We searched from 1900 to 2099 for gatherings of the Moon, two planets, and a star this bright and this close. Monday’s is the last one we found. You can tell them apart with just your eyes. The brightest point beside the Moon is Jupiter. The rusty-orange one is Mars. The faintest of the three is Regulus, the blue-white star at the heart of Leo. ⏰ In North America and Europe, look before dawn on November 30. In East Asia and Australia, your best view comes on the night of November 30 into December 1. As dawn approaches, turn toward the eastern horizon. Spot brilliant Venus first, then look lower for Mercury in the morning glow. Catch both and that’s four planets before breakfast. ☕ Learn more: https://t.co/r2NPbcYtew 📍Want a carousel showing how the Moon, Jupiter, Mars, and Regulus will look from different cities at the best time to see them? Tell us which city we should include! 👇— Star Walk (@StarWalk) November 27, 2026
The apparent arrangement will vary depending on the observer's location and the time of viewing. While North American and European observers are advised to look before dawn on Monday, parts of East Asia and Australia will get their best opportunity during the night of Monday and the early hours of Tuesday (December 1).
A Bonus For Early Risers
Those who continue observing the eastern horizon as dawn approaches may also spot Venus and Mercury. Venus is expected to be particularly brilliant, while Mercury will appear lower in the morning twilight.
The celestial gathering is a reminder that some of the most striking astronomical events can be enjoyed without sophisticated equipment.
A clear eastern horizon, favourable weather and an early start are all that skywatchers need to enjoy Monday's spectacle.
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