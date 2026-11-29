ETV Bharat / international

Seven Times In 200 Years: Moon, Jupiter, Mars And Bright Star Regulus To Form Rare Celestial Gathering On Monday

Thiruvananthapuram : Skywatchers will have an opportunity to witness an unusual celestial gathering before sunrise on Monday (November 30), when the Moon, two planets—Jupiter and Mars—and the bright star Regulus appear close together in the constellation Leo.

The four celestial objects will come within an apparent circle of approximately 5.2 degrees at their closest. For an ordinary observer, this means the entire gathering will fit into a small patch of sky roughly half the width of a clenched fist held at arm’s length.

The event can be observed with the naked eye, weather permitting, without the need for a telescope or binoculars.

Observers in India, including Keralam, should look towards the eastern sky in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, when the objects will be visible together.

How To Identify The Four

The gathering will offer a striking contrast of brightness and colour.

Jupiter will be the brightest point of light near the Moon. The giant planet will stand out prominently against the darker sky.

Mars will appear as a comparatively dimmer, rusty-orange or reddish point. Its distinctive colour will help observers identify it.

Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo, will appear blue-white and will be the faintest of the three bright points accompanying the Moon.

The Moon, meanwhile, will be in its waning phase, moving through the region of the sky occupied by Leo. Their apparent closeness is a line-of-sight effect: the objects are actually separated by enormous distances in space.