ETV Bharat / international

Seven Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy; Trawler Seized

Rameswaram: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on charges of crossing the maritime boundary while fishing in the waters between Katchatheevu and Talaimannar.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Sri Lankan Navy said that the seven fishermen were apprehended after their trawler crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) north of Talaimannar.

The Navy said that its North Central Naval Command spotted a large number of Indian fishing trawlers allegedly trespassing into Sri Lankan waters and launched an operation, during which the seven fishermen and their vessel were held.

The apprehended fishermen and the seized trawler will be handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources office in Mannar for further legal proceedings, it added.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as Blasius, Alagu Pandi, Anthony Pitchai, Rabeen, Nelson, Arulanantha Xavier, and Sahaya Anand. It is understood that after a five-day hiatus, the fishermen set sail from the Rameswaram fishing harbor yesterday, having obtained the necessary permits.

While they were fishing in the waters between Katchatheevu and Talaimannar, the Sri Lankan Navy, which was on patrol in the area, intercepted them early Sunday morning.

Reports indicate that they will be produced before a local court for further investigation.