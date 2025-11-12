Sergio Gor Says He Looks Forward To Serving As New US Ambassador to India

ETV Bharat / international

Trump nominated Gor to the position of Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs in August.

Vice President JD Vance swears in U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump at the White House, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Washington.
Vice President JD Vance swears in U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump at the White House, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP)
By PTI

Published : November 12, 2025 at 7:32 AM IST

New York: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday said he looks forward to taking up his new assignment in New Delhi and thanked President Donald Trump for the opportunity to serve as Washington's envoy to the country. Gor, 38, was administered the oath of office by US Vice President J D Vance at a ceremony in the Oval Office on Monday.

“Very much looking forward to being the new U.S. Ambassador to India. Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity and committed to honouring the faith you’ve shown in me,” Gor said in a social media post. India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, congratulated Gor on being sworn in as the new American envoy to India.

“Heartiest Congratulations @SergioGor for being sworn in as the Ambassador of U.S. to India. I wish you the best as you prepare to take up your assignment in New Delhi,” he said in a social media post on Tuesday.

President Trump presided over Gor's oath-taking ceremony that was attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Erika Kirk, widow of political activist Charlie Kirk, among other officials and lawmakers.

The US Senate in October confirmed Gor’s nomination as the next US Ambassador to India. In August, President Trump had nominated Gor, who was serving as Director of Presidential Personnel, to the position of Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

"I'm trusting Sergio to help strengthen one of our country's most important international relationships, and that's the strategic partnership with the Republic of India. It's a big deal. India is home to one of the world's oldest civilisations... and it's got over 1.5 billion people,” Trump had said.

He said Gor will be an “outstanding” representative for the US. “And it's a big deal. Being the Ambassador to India is a big deal. So Sergio, congratulations. I know you're going to do a fantastic job,” Trump had said. At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September, Gor had said that India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.

Gor said he was committed to advancing America's interest in this “important” partnership. “Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations,” Gor had said.

