Sergio Gor Says He Looks Forward To Serving As New US Ambassador to India

Vice President JD Vance swears in U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump at the White House, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New York: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday said he looks forward to taking up his new assignment in New Delhi and thanked President Donald Trump for the opportunity to serve as Washington's envoy to the country. Gor, 38, was administered the oath of office by US Vice President J D Vance at a ceremony in the Oval Office on Monday. “Very much looking forward to being the new U.S. Ambassador to India. Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity and committed to honouring the faith you’ve shown in me,” Gor said in a social media post. India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, congratulated Gor on being sworn in as the new American envoy to India. “Heartiest Congratulations @SergioGor for being sworn in as the Ambassador of U.S. to India. I wish you the best as you prepare to take up your assignment in New Delhi,” he said in a social media post on Tuesday.