Security Personnel Use Batons, Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Near Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's House

Dhaka: Security agencies used batons and fired tear gas on Monday to disperse protesters who tried to demolish the house of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's father and Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the capital.

"Several sound grenades were used to disperse the protesters," Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Ramna Division Police, was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper. The paper reported that several protesters and security personnel were injured during the baton-charge and brick-hurling clashes.

Mujibur Rahman, fondly called Bangabandhu, was killed in a military coup on August 15, 1975, along with most of his family members, including his 10-year-old youngest son, Sheikh Russell.

A large part of Rahman's private residence, which was turned into a museum, was levelled following the ouster of the Awami League regime of Hasina last year. On Monday, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.

Even before the verdict was announced, a large group of protesters tried to move two excavators towards Dhanmondi 32, where Rahman's house is located. They were stopped by security personnel, who used batons to disperse protesters, the paper said.