Security Incident At US-Run Airbase Was Almost Certainly Directed By Iran, UK Prime Minister Says
On Monday, the British government summoned the Iranian ambassador to express displeasure at "Iran's continued attempts to undermine the security of the United Kingdom
By PTI
Published : October 12, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
London: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that a security incident at a U.S.-run military air base in England was "almost certainly" directed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
Burnham has previously said there are strong indications Iran was linked to the apparent plan to attack RAF Fairford last month. Seven men have been arrested and released on bail as counter-terrorism police investigate.
On Monday, the British government summoned the Iranian ambassador to express displeasure at "Iran's continued attempts to undermine the security of the United Kingdom and international partners through its criminal networks, proxy groups and state-backed malign activity."
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