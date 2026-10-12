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Security Incident At US-Run Airbase Was Almost Certainly Directed By Iran, UK Prime Minister Says

On Monday, the British government summoned the Iranian ambassador to express displeasure at "Iran's continued attempts to undermine the security of the United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister
A B1 bomber prepares to take off as police officers man a checkpoint near RAF Fairford air base, in Fairford, England Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. (AP)
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By PTI

Published : October 12, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
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London: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that a security incident at a U.S.-run military air base in England was "almost certainly" directed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Burnham has previously said there are strong indications Iran was linked to the apparent plan to attack RAF Fairford last month. Seven men have been arrested and released on bail as counter-terrorism police investigate.

On Monday, the British government summoned the Iranian ambassador to express displeasure at "Iran's continued attempts to undermine the security of the United Kingdom and international partners through its criminal networks, proxy groups and state-backed malign activity."

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  1. Base In UK faced Iran-linked Threats To Kill US Troops And Destroy Planes
  2. Man Arrested In UK On Suspicion Of Terror Offense Over Incident At US-Run Air Base
  3. US Air Force Removes All Bombers From British Air Base Targeted By A Suspected Terror Attack

TAGGED:

BRITAIN US AIR BASE
US AIRBASE
ANDY BURNHAM
RAF FAIFORD ATTACK
UK PRIME MINISTER

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