ETV Bharat / international

Security Incident At US-Run Airbase Was Almost Certainly Directed By Iran, UK Prime Minister Says

A B1 bomber prepares to take off as police officers man a checkpoint near RAF Fairford air base, in Fairford, England Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

London: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that a security incident at a U.S.-run military air base in England was "almost certainly" directed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard.