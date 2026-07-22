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Security Forces Kill 4 Taliban Militants In Northwest Pakistan

Officials said the security forces swiftly engaged the militants, killing four of them during the operation.

Security Forces Kill 4 Taliban Militants In Northwest Pakistan
Paramilitary soldiers and police officers stand guard on a road cordoned off near the site of a militant attack at the provincial headquarters of the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP)
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By PTI

Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Peshawar: Security forces killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban militants on Wednesday during an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The operation was launched in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area, they said. The security forces swiftly engaged the militants, killing four of them during the operation, police said.

The intermittent exchanges of fire between security forces and militants continued for over an hour, they said. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation to eliminate the remaining terrorists in the locality.

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TAGGED:

TALIBAN
PAKISTAN
SECURITY FORCES KILL MILITANTS
TALIBAN MILITANTS KILLED

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