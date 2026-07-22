ETV Bharat / international

Security Forces Kill 4 Taliban Militants In Northwest Pakistan

Paramilitary soldiers and police officers stand guard on a road cordoned off near the site of a militant attack at the provincial headquarters of the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 28, 2026. ( AP )

Peshawar: Security forces killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban militants on Wednesday during an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The operation was launched in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area, they said. The security forces swiftly engaged the militants, killing four of them during the operation, police said.