Security Forces Kill 48 Terrorists In Multiple Ops In Pakistan's Balochistan
The comprehensive anti-terrorist operations were conducted in the last two to three days in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi districts of the province.
By PTI
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Islamabad: Over 40 terrorists were killed in various military operations in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, the army said on Friday. The comprehensive anti-terrorist operations were conducted in the last two to three days in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi districts of the province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.
During an operation on Friday in Mastung district, the security forces engaged with the terrorists based on intelligence inputs and six terrorists were killed in the engagement. In the last 48-72 hours, at least 48 terrorists have been neutralised across Balochistan, ISPR said in a statement.
Caches of ammunition and improvised explosive devices which were recovered from their possession were destroyed on-site, it added. In another engagement, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Shaban area in Balochistan's capital city, Quetta.
The security forces identified four Fitna al Khwarij hideouts, and after an ensuing fire exchange, 26 terrorists were neutralised, ISPR said. Fitna al Khawarij is a term used for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists. According to the army, in an operation in Kalat district, two terrorists were killed after security forces raided their hideouts.
On Friday, in the Bhag area of Sibi district, swift response by security forces in conjunction with the local population foiled an attempt by the terrorists to raid a police station, the sattement said, addiing that two terrorists were killed in the operation.
The security forces on Wednesday killed 12 terrorists belonging to Baloch insurgent groups in the Kalat district of the province, the army said in another statement released on Friday. Caches of ammunition and improvised explosive devices recovered from the site were destroyed.
Provinces bordering Afghanistan have witnessed an uptick in terror activities, primarily targeting government infrastructure. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are the most affected provinces in Pakistan.
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