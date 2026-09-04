ETV Bharat / international

Security Forces Kill 48 Terrorists In Multiple Ops In Pakistan's Balochistan

Pakistani paramilitary stand guard outside a gate of a complex close to the site of a suspected Indian missile attack, in Muridke, a town in Pakistan's Punjab province, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Over 40 terrorists were killed in various military operations in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, the army said on Friday. The comprehensive anti-terrorist operations were conducted in the last two to three days in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi districts of the province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

During an operation on Friday in Mastung district, the security forces engaged with the terrorists based on intelligence inputs and six terrorists were killed in the engagement. In the last 48-72 hours, at least 48 terrorists have been neutralised across Balochistan, ISPR said in a statement.

Caches of ammunition and improvised explosive devices which were recovered from their possession were destroyed on-site, it added. In another engagement, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Shaban area in Balochistan's capital city, Quetta.

The security forces identified four Fitna al Khwarij hideouts, and after an ensuing fire exchange, 26 terrorists were neutralised, ISPR said. Fitna al Khawarij is a term used for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists. According to the army, in an operation in Kalat district, two terrorists were killed after security forces raided their hideouts.