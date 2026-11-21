Secured Two Trade Deals On Asia Visit, 10 More Coming Very Soon: Trump
“India has low interest rates and a seven per cent growth rate,” Trump said, suggesting US could reach 14-15 per cent growth with lower rates.
By PTI
Published : November 21, 2026 at 6:57 AM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he secured two trade deals with Thailand and the Philippines during his visit to Manila, adding that around 10 more agreements were expected soon.
“In four days, I met more than 20 world leaders, secured two new trade deals, and about 10 others coming very soon,” Trump told a press conference at the White House here. Trump also referred to India's interest rates and the high economic growth it achieved.
“Look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a seven per cent growth rate,” Trump said, adding that the US could achieve economic growth in the range of 14-15 per cent if it had lower interest rates.
Trump also referred to his meeting with the leaders of the Quad group comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia.
"We announced the first-ever Quad Bureau Leaders' Forum to cooperate on matters of economic security, we launched a Quad SI Accelerator, and we agreed to a new collaboration on maritime security and surveillance operations" Trump said.
India and the US finalised the framework for the first phase of the trade agreement in February. However, changes in the tariff landscape have led to further negotiations on the agreement.
India is seeking lower tariffs for its goods in the US market than its competitor nations such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia.
Also Read: