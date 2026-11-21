ETV Bharat / international

Secured Two Trade Deals On Asia Visit, 10 More Coming Very Soon: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he secured two trade deals with Thailand and the Philippines during his visit to Manila, adding that around 10 more agreements were expected soon.

“In four days, I met more than 20 world leaders, secured two new trade deals, and about 10 others coming very soon,” Trump told a press conference at the White House here. Trump also referred to India's interest rates and the high economic growth it achieved.

“Look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a seven per cent growth rate,” Trump said, adding that the US could achieve economic growth in the range of 14-15 per cent if it had lower interest rates.

Trump also referred to his meeting with the leaders of the Quad group comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia.

"We announced the first-ever Quad Bureau Leaders' Forum to cooperate on matters of economic security, we launched a Quad SI Accelerator, and we agreed to a new collaboration on maritime security and surveillance operations" Trump said.