Section Within Yunus Govt Plotted Osman Hadi's Killing To Derail Elections, Says Brother

An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka on December 15, 2025. ( AFP )

Dhaka: Bangladesh's slain radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi's brother has alleged that a section within the interim government of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus plotted the killing to derail the upcoming general election. Hours after his claim, Md Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, Special Assistant (Ministry of Home Affairs) to the Chief Adviser, resigned from the position.

"It is you who got Osman Hadi killed, and now you are trying to foil the election by using this as an issue. Those who are in power when Osman Hadi was killed, you won't be able to evade the responsibility," Hadi's brother Omar Hadi told a protest rally in the capital staged by Inqilab Mancha on Tuesday.

Omar said that the government must "immediately expose the entire group involved" in his brother's killing to the nation. He warned, "Otherwise, you will be forced to flee the country," referencing the fate of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime.

Hadi, a staunch critic of India alongside the Awami League, was one of the leaders of last year’s violent student-led street protest dubbed the July Uprising that toppled the Hasina-led government and later floated the Inqilab Mancha. The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Wednesday night, saying the President has accepted the resignation of Chowdhury, a former police chief.