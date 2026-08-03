ETV Bharat / international

Second Phase Of Polling Concludes In PoK Amid Rigging Allegations

Lahore: The second phase of the so-called legislative elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir concluded on Sunday, marred by rigging allegations and violence.

New Delhi maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, including the areas "currently under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation, are integral and inalienable parts of India". On July 28, India described the elections as an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its "grave" human rights violations in the region.

Early on Sunday, polling personnel were escorted to polling stations in "military-guarded convoys" with each vehicle accompanied by security personnel. Besides the local police, a large number of officers from Punjab and Sindh provinces were deployed to assist election security.

Despite the extensive security arrangements, protesters associated with the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) maintained road blockades across several neighbourhoods and prevented voting in protest against the prevailing political situation.

Protesters continued to block roads in densely populated localities, including Gujra, Tariqabad, Upper Plate, Centre Plate, Lower Plate, Saman Bandi and Chehla Bandi, leaving the city on edge. The demonstrators also criticised the media for what they described as "inadequate coverage of their grievances."

The JAAC is a collective of activist groups staging demonstrations for nearly two months over 12 contentious seats of the legislative assembly. It alleges that the establishment manoeuvres these seats to install a prime minister of its choosing. According to the JAAC, 37 people were killed in clashes with security personnel in the first phase of polls a week ago.

In the second phase, low turnout was witnessed for nine seats of Muzaffarabad and 12 refugee seats. According to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the region's 'president' Chaudhry Latif Akbar, who is also a PPP candidate, came under attack, while a party worker was also shot dead in an alleged targeted attack.

In a statement, Bhutto-Zardari blamed Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the attacks. He also alleged election rigging by the PML-N in the region, saying if the party wins, "it will erode the people's trust in the state."

PPP senior leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said the party presented proof of rigging but claimed that the election commission was in "no mood to take stock of such complaints". No one will accept the election results if transparency is not ensured, he said.