Second Phase Of Polling Concludes In PoK Amid Rigging Allegations
On July 28, India described elections as attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its "grave" human rights violations in the region.
By PTI
Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:29 AM IST
Lahore: The second phase of the so-called legislative elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir concluded on Sunday, marred by rigging allegations and violence.
New Delhi maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, including the areas "currently under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation, are integral and inalienable parts of India". On July 28, India described the elections as an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its "grave" human rights violations in the region.
Early on Sunday, polling personnel were escorted to polling stations in "military-guarded convoys" with each vehicle accompanied by security personnel. Besides the local police, a large number of officers from Punjab and Sindh provinces were deployed to assist election security.
Despite the extensive security arrangements, protesters associated with the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) maintained road blockades across several neighbourhoods and prevented voting in protest against the prevailing political situation.
Protesters continued to block roads in densely populated localities, including Gujra, Tariqabad, Upper Plate, Centre Plate, Lower Plate, Saman Bandi and Chehla Bandi, leaving the city on edge. The demonstrators also criticised the media for what they described as "inadequate coverage of their grievances."
The JAAC is a collective of activist groups staging demonstrations for nearly two months over 12 contentious seats of the legislative assembly. It alleges that the establishment manoeuvres these seats to install a prime minister of its choosing. According to the JAAC, 37 people were killed in clashes with security personnel in the first phase of polls a week ago.
In the second phase, low turnout was witnessed for nine seats of Muzaffarabad and 12 refugee seats. According to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the region's 'president' Chaudhry Latif Akbar, who is also a PPP candidate, came under attack, while a party worker was also shot dead in an alleged targeted attack.
In a statement, Bhutto-Zardari blamed Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the attacks. He also alleged election rigging by the PML-N in the region, saying if the party wins, "it will erode the people's trust in the state."
PPP senior leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said the party presented proof of rigging but claimed that the election commission was in "no mood to take stock of such complaints". No one will accept the election results if transparency is not ensured, he said.
There are a total of 45 seats in the region on which polls are being held in three phases, primarily to offset the impact of JAAC protests across the region. In the first phase, polls were held on 13 seats in Mirpur division on July 27. The PML-N grabbed a majority by securing nine seats, while the PPP got four. The third phase of polling on nine seats will be held on August 10 in Poonch division.
Separately, Punjab police detained dozens of protesters, including women, in Lahore as they rallied in solidarity with the people of PoK who are raising their voices for their rights. Several people in the region have voiced frustration with mainstream political parties.
"They are not true representatives of the public. Even if they enter the assembly with a handful of votes, at least our conscience will be clear that we did not support this government," said Omar Bokhari, a resident of Muzaffarabad, adding that politicians frequently switch parties while ignoring public issues.
"If we don't vote, at least we will know we were not part of what we consider an unjust system," he said. First-time voter Hasan Raza said the ongoing unrest has left him disillusioned. "At this point, I don't see any politician worthy of my vote. None of them is speaking about the issues people are facing."
The violence in the region was condemned by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman, who, in a video message, said that the government has chosen the path of violence and opened fire on unarmed civilians.
"According to the information available to me, the number of Kashmiris killed in violence (since early June) has reached 80," he said. Rehman appealed to the JAAC for more time to resolve the issue and urged them to refrain from taking any major step and give one more opportunity for a peaceful solution.
"The government must realise the gravity of the situation, and our state institutions must also recognise its seriousness. I urge them to consider our appeal with sincerity and move forward to resolve the issue," he said.
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