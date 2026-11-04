ETV Bharat / international

Second Indian National Injured In Oct 10 Riyadh Airport Attack Dies

This image from video obtained and verified by AP shows thick black smoke and flames rising from a fire at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. ( AP )

Dubai: A second Indian national, who was critically injured in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, has died, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday.

"With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU," the embassy said in a post on X.

"We have been by his family's side throughout, and we remain with them now. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," it added.

The embassy said it would extend all possible assistance to bring the mortal remains to India or arrange a funeral in Riyadh, according to the family's wishes.

An Indian national was killed in the October 10 attack, with several others injured. The first Indian victim was identified as Mohammed Yousuf Ali, whose funeral was held in Riyadh on October 12.