ETV Bharat / international

Search Continues For Indian Sailor Missing After Ship Attack Off Coast Of Oman

A woman stands at the water's edge along the Strait of Hormuz as a plume of smoke rises in the background following an explosion, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Monday. ( AP )

New Delhi: The last WhatsApp message that Herambh Karmarkar sent to his family in Maharashtra was that he had "safely" crossed the Strait of Hormuz on board a container ship sailing under the flag of Cyprus.

But within hours, the seafarer was listed as missing after his vessel, GFS Galaxy, was hit by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

Search and rescue operations by Oman were ongoing but were hampered on Monday by poor weather conditions, Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), told ETV Bharat.

According to the FSUI, the crew abandoned ship after a fire broke out and the engine room was severely damaged in the fire following the strike.

The conflict in the region has only continued to intensify with US President Donald Trump announcing on July 8 that the ceasefire between Iran and the US was "over."

Iran on Sunday declared the Strait of Hormuz shut, triggering a fresh round of attacks and counterattacks between Iran and the US.

On Monday, Iran launched attacks on US military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan in what it said was retaliation for US strikes off its southern coast.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying around a quarter of global oil trade.