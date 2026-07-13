Search Continues For Indian Sailor Missing After Ship Attack Off Coast Of Oman
The crew abandoned ship after a fire broke out and the engine room was severely damaged.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The last WhatsApp message that Herambh Karmarkar sent to his family in Maharashtra was that he had "safely" crossed the Strait of Hormuz on board a container ship sailing under the flag of Cyprus.
But within hours, the seafarer was listed as missing after his vessel, GFS Galaxy, was hit by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) off the coast of Oman on Sunday.
Search and rescue operations by Oman were ongoing but were hampered on Monday by poor weather conditions, Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), told ETV Bharat.
According to the FSUI, the crew abandoned ship after a fire broke out and the engine room was severely damaged in the fire following the strike.
The conflict in the region has only continued to intensify with US President Donald Trump announcing on July 8 that the ceasefire between Iran and the US was "over."
Iran on Sunday declared the Strait of Hormuz shut, triggering a fresh round of attacks and counterattacks between Iran and the US.
On Monday, Iran launched attacks on US military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan in what it said was retaliation for US strikes off its southern coast.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying around a quarter of global oil trade.
And India is among the top three suppliers of seafarers along with China and Philippines to the global shipping industry.
The intensification of the conflict has made Indian sailor vulnerable. At least six Indian seafarers have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict in February.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday condemned the attack on the commercial vessel and reiterated its call for de-escalation of tensions.
"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said in a statement.
"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."
The attack on the ship has triggered concern among seafarers working on board ships in the region and their families.
"We were surprised by this attack on the ship. Seafarers who got mentally prepared that things were getting better are now once again fearful," said Yadav.