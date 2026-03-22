ETV Bharat / international

Sea Levels Far Higher Than Previously Understood, Research Finds

An aerial view of Coastal road curving along the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai | File photo ( ANI )

Sea levels around the world are far higher than previously understood, a recent study published in Nature reveals. The authors Katharina Seeger and Philip Minderhoud of Wageningen University in the Netherlands attribute sea level underestimation to inaccurate modelling.

The study uncovered a systematic error in how coastal elevation has been measured. They discovered that more than 90% of studies did not use local, direct measurements of sea levels. Instead, they relied on land elevation measurements referenced against global geoid models—estimates of global sea levels based on Earth's gravity and rotation. Their review finds that the vertical measurements using space-borne elevation models can be off by several metres.

Tidal waves hit the coast as Arabian Sea water level rises to 4.71m due to incessant rainfall, on June 25, 2025. (ANI)

"Through a systematic review evaluating recent Sea Level Rise impacts and coastal hazard assessment studies, we found that these crucial steps were often not considered or performed incorrectly. Rather than considering actual, local sea-level height, coastal sea level is most often assumed to equal (an often outdated) global geoid (or in some instances even ellipsoid), to which open-access global DEMs [digital elevation models] are typically referenced when provided," the researchers said.

The study suggests that ocean levels are far higher than previously understood—a finding with profound implications for assessing the future impacts of global heating and the vulnerability of coastal settlements worldwide.

Discrepancy between the commonly assumed coastal sea-level height in hazard assessments and the measured local sea-level height. (Nature.com)

Globally, the research found that ocean levels are an average of 30 cm higher than previously believed. In some areas of the Global South, including Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, the discrepancy is even more stark: actual sea levels may be 100–150 cm higher than earlier estimates suggested.