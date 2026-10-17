ETV Bharat / international

Scuffles And Fires Break Out As Protesters Rally Across France, Joining Students

Protesters scuffle with police during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. ( AP )

Paris: A car and a newspaper kiosk were set on fire on Paris' Place de la République as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent groups of protesters. In Lyon, France's third-largest city, fire broke out inside a tourist office. Smoke and flames were seen rising from the building.

In the southern port city of Marseille, some shops and a municipal police station were damaged, while some protesters briefly forced their way into the lobby of City Hall.