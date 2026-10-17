Scuffles And Fires Break Out As Protesters Rally Across France, Joining Students
Student groups protesting since mid-September through school blockades have urged supporters to join them.
Protesters scuffle with police during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP)
Published : October 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Paris: A car and a newspaper kiosk were set on fire on Paris' Place de la République as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent groups of protesters. In Lyon, France's third-largest city, fire broke out inside a tourist office. Smoke and flames were seen rising from the building.
In the southern port city of Marseille, some shops and a municipal police station were damaged, while some protesters briefly forced their way into the lobby of City Hall.
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