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Scuffles And Fires Break Out As Protesters Rally Across France, Joining Students

Student groups protesting since mid-September through school blockades have urged supporters to join them.

FRANCE PROTEST
Protesters scuffle with police during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : October 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Paris: A car and a newspaper kiosk were set on fire on Paris' Place de la République as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent groups of protesters. In Lyon, France's third-largest city, fire broke out inside a tourist office. Smoke and flames were seen rising from the building.

In the southern port city of Marseille, some shops and a municipal police station were damaged, while some protesters briefly forced their way into the lobby of City Hall.

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FRANCE STUDENT PROTEST
FRANCE PROTEST

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