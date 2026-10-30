ETV Bharat / international

Scottish Police Conduct Inquiries Into Ex-Prince Andrew And Epstein's Visit To King's Estate

Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrives for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral in London, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 ( AP )

London: Police in Scotland are conducting inquiries into the time former Prince Andrew spent at the king’s private estate at Balmoral with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, authorities said Friday. Police Scotland said the inquiries were at a "very early stage.''

“All inquiries are evidence-led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those inquiries,'' police said in a statement. “We would never confirm details of ongoing inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Images released earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Justice appeared to show the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on a shooting trip at the estate with Epstein.