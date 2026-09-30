ETV Bharat / international

Scotland First Minister Swinney To Lead Trade Delegation To India To Strengthen Ties

London: Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney on Tuesday announced plans to lead his first trade delegation to India to promote the economic interests of the devolved region of the United Kingdom.

The visit, to cover Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai between October 20 and 27, is aimed at strengthening partnerships in sectors including food and drink, renewable energy, education, tourism, culture and space.

Swinney will be joined by representatives from Salmon Scotland, the Scotch Whisky Association, Scottish Chambers of Commerce, VisitScotland and the higher education sector as part of a delegation of companies seeking to expand their presence in the Indian market.

“Scotland's food and drink producers have spent years building relationships in India. This visit is about turning those relationships into real opportunities for businesses, ensuring Scotland is well placed to benefit from growing trade and investment links with one of the world's fastest-growing economies," said Swinney.

"Scotland is open for business and one of the best places in the world to invest. Working more closely with India will create new opportunities for trade, investment and economic growth that support jobs and prosperity across Scotland.

“We have a rich history with India and this visit is also an opportunity to deepen connections through sport, education and our shared Commonwealth ties to support tourism, cultural exchange and create lasting partnerships that benefit both countries,” he said.

The visit next month comes as new analysis indicated that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) could create more than 3 billion pounds of opportunities for Scotland's priority sectors by 2030, including energy, life sciences, education, technology and digital services, and food and drink.

“We are delighted to be joining the First Minister on this important trade mission to India, which is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a crucial market for many businesses and sectors across Scotland," said Charandeep Singh, Chief Executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce.