ETV Bharat / international

SCO Members, Including India, Exchange Info On Situation Along Their Borders

Flags flutter outside the Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on September 1, 2025 ( File/AFP )

Islamabad: Officials of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries, including India and Pakistan, “exchanged information and assessments” on the situation along the international borders of the member states.

The 12th Meeting of the Heads of Border Services of the Competent Authorities of the SCO member states was held in Islamabad on Friday under the chairmanship of Pakistan, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

The meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of the border services of the competent authorities of Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).

“The participants exchanged information and assessments regarding the situation along the international borders of the SCO member states, as well as trends and forecasts relating to its development,” FO said.