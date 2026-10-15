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29 Killed, Over 40 Injured As School Roof Collapses In Pakistan's Peshawar

A volunteer clears the way for an ambulance transporting injured school children following a roof collapse at a private school in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursda ( AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Peshawar: At least 28 children and a teacher were killed, and more than 40 people were injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Dir Colony in the inner city area, Peshawar Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said. The owner of the school has been arrested, he said.

According to Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim, 28 students, including six girls, and a lady teacher were killed in the incident. Over 40 people were also injured, he said. An emergency was declared at the hospital to treat the injured, Asim said, adding that all the children killed in the incident were aged 13 or younger. Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir has ordered a probe into the building collapse.