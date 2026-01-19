ETV Bharat / international

School Bus Crash In South Africa Kills At Least 13 Children, Police Say

Johannesburg: A truck collided with a school minibus in South Africa's Gauteng province, killing at least 13 children, authorities said Monday. Preliminary reports indicated at least 11 schoolchildren died at the scene, with two others succumbing to their injuries in the hospital.

The private vehicle was transporting students to various primary schools and high schools in the southwest of Johannesburg on Monday when the incident occurred around 7 a.m., according to authorities. Witnesses said the minibus carrying the children was overtaking other stationery vehicles when it hit the truck in a head-on collision. Police said the incident is being investigated and the truck driver will be questioned.

Gauteng Emergency Services transported five patients to the Sebokeng Hospital, while two others were taken to Kopanong Hospital for further medical care. The bus driver also suffered injuries and was among those taken to hospital.