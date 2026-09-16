ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Says Houthis Target Mecca, Warn Of 'Red Line'; MBS Goes To Egypt For Support; OIC Condemns 'Heinous' Attack

This handout satellite image released by Vantor shows a view of a pumping station along the general route of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline (Petroline) in al-Mesabaah, southeast of Medina, on September 13, 2026, following an attack and resulting fires on September 11 which caused significant damage to the site along the pipeline. ( SATELLITE IMAGE ©2026 VANTOR / AFP )

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis accused the rebels on Wednesday of targeting Islam's holy city Mecca, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and deepening the conflict roiling the region.

Fresh fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government has dragged in Riyadh, with the Houthis declaring a maritime blockade on the kingdom and targeting its ships in the Red Sea.

Last week's lightning offensive saw the group seize control of the entirety of Yemen's Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital artery for Saudi oil exports as the wider Middle East war chokes off the Strait of Hormuz strategic shipping route. The Houthis swiftly rejected as a "lie" Riyadh's report that it shot down a drone from the rebels heading towards the Saudi city of Mecca, which attracts millions of pilgrims each year.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, shake hands at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. (Egyptian Presidential Press Office via AP)

"The claims about targeting Mecca are a worn-out lie that has been used before and no longer fools anyone," Hazem al-Assad from the Houthis' politburo wrote on X.

The Saudi coalition vowed retaliation, warning that the security of holy sites was a "red line".

"The security of the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims is a red line, and the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will not hesitate to take the necessary and deterrent measures against the Terrorist Houthi Militia," the coalition said in a statement shared by spokesman Turki al-Maliki on X.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation -- a bloc of 57 Muslim countries -- condemned the "heinous" attack.

Saudi Arabia had issued brief alerts on Tuesday over possible attacks in Mecca and across swathes of the kingdom's south, which borders Yemen.