Saudi-led Coalition Says 2 Pilots Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Yemen Border
Saudi-led Coalition spokesperson said a reconnaissance helicopter crashed in Saudi territory in the Najran area as a result of a "technical malfunction".
A man walks past a monument featuring mock rockets in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP)
By AFP
Published : October 18, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis on Sunday said two pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed because of a "technical malfunction" near the border with Yemen, the first military fatalities since hostilities restarted in July.
"An AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter belonging to the national guard crashed and was destroyed in Saudi territory in the Najran area as a result of a technical malfunction, resulting in the death of its crew of two officers," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said, according to the official SPA news agency.
More details to follow