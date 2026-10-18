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Saudi-led Coalition Says 2 Pilots Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Yemen Border

Saudi-led Coalition spokesperson said a reconnaissance helicopter crashed in Saudi territory in the Najran area as a result of a "technical malfunction".

A man walks past a monument featuring mock rockets in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026.
A man walks past a monument featuring mock rockets in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP)
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By AFP

Published : October 18, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis on Sunday said two pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed because of a "technical malfunction" near the border with Yemen, the first military fatalities since hostilities restarted in July.

"An AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter belonging to the national guard crashed and was destroyed in Saudi territory in the Najran area as a result of a technical malfunction, resulting in the death of its crew of two officers," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said, according to the official SPA news agency.

More details to follow

TAGGED:

SAUDI PILOTS KILLED
YEMEN COALITION
ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA
SAUDI PILOTS
HOUTHI SAUDI CONFLICT

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