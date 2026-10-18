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Saudi-led Coalition Says 2 Pilots Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Yemen Border

A man walks past a monument featuring mock rockets in Sanaa, Yemen. ( AP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis on Sunday said two pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed because of a "technical malfunction" near the border with Yemen, the first military fatalities since hostilities restarted in July.

"An AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter belonging to the national guard crashed and was destroyed in Saudi territory in the Najran area as a result of a technical malfunction, resulting in the death of its crew of two officers," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said, according to the official SPA news agency.