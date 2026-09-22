ETV Bharat / international

Saudi-Houthi Conflict Latest: Video Shows 'Saudi' Strike On Local Market As Yemen Asks Trump For Help

New Delhi: As the conflict between Saudi and Iran-backed Houthis continues to escalate, footage released by Houthis shows what they claim is a Saudi airstrike targeting a local market in a village near Bab al-Mandeb. The Houthis now control strategic coastal areas overlooking the Bab al-Mandeb strait after seizing them from Saudi-backed government forces.

The CCTV footage released shows a missile hitting a local market teeming with people. The video carries a time stamp of 12:14 pm on September 21. The video was released by the media office of Ansar Allah (the official name for Houthis), according to AFP. No information was shared on the number of casualties in the incident. Bab al-Mandab is a narrow water passage between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa.

Saudi-Houthi Conflict Latest: Video Shows 'Saudi' Strike On Local Market As Yemen Asks Trump For Help (Ansar Allah Media Office via AFP)

The Houthis are a political and military movement active in Yemen since the 1990s. They control much of northern and western Yemen, including the capital city of Sana'a, which they seized in 2014.

Yemen, however, has an internationally recognised government, headed by Rashad al-Alimi, who heads the Presidential Leadership Council. On Sunday, Alimi held a call with US President Donald Trump in which he requested American support against the Houthis, AFP reported late Monday, citing a source in Alimi's office.