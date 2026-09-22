Saudi-Houthi Conflict Latest: Video Shows 'Saudi' Strike On Local Market As Yemen Asks Trump For Help
A CCTV footage shared by Houthis shows what they claim is an airstrike by Saudi Arabia on a local market in
Published : September 22, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
New Delhi: As the conflict between Saudi and Iran-backed Houthis continues to escalate, footage released by Houthis shows what they claim is a Saudi airstrike targeting a local market in a village near Bab al-Mandeb. The Houthis now control strategic coastal areas overlooking the Bab al-Mandeb strait after seizing them from Saudi-backed government forces.
The CCTV footage released shows a missile hitting a local market teeming with people. The video carries a time stamp of 12:14 pm on September 21. The video was released by the media office of Ansar Allah (the official name for Houthis), according to AFP. No information was shared on the number of casualties in the incident. Bab al-Mandab is a narrow water passage between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa.
The Houthis are a political and military movement active in Yemen since the 1990s. They control much of northern and western Yemen, including the capital city of Sana'a, which they seized in 2014.
Yemen, however, has an internationally recognised government, headed by Rashad al-Alimi, who heads the Presidential Leadership Council. On Sunday, Alimi held a call with US President Donald Trump in which he requested American support against the Houthis, AFP reported late Monday, citing a source in Alimi's office.
Trump did not promise military support, the source said, adding that the call was intended as a show of solidarity with Yemen's embattled government after the Houthis seized the country's entire Red Sea coast in a lightning offensive.
Alimi heads Yemen's Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council, whose forces are fighting the Houthis with air support from the kingdom. His request follows a Houthi attack on Riyadh on Saturday, their first to target the Saudi capital in years and a major escalation.
US media has reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also urged Trump to strike the Houthis, who have attacked the kingdom repeatedly since July. The New York Times said the crown prince called Trump on Sunday "to implore him, again" to help counter the group's advances, and Axios has previously said that Trump rebuffed a similar request last week.
Fox News reported on Sunday that Trump had said the Houthis have agreed not to hit US targets. The Houthis now control strategic coastal areas overlooking the Bab al-Mandeb strait after seizing them from Saudi-backed government forces.
The gains cement the hold of Iran and its allies on the two waterways that the wider Gulf, including top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, relies on to ship out its oil. In July, a fragile 2022 truce between the Houthis and the government fell apart after the group allowed an Iranian plane to land in Sanaa in defiance of Riyadh's control over Yemeni airspace, setting off a spate of attacks.
They later announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships and territory. (With agency inputs)
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