Saudi Firm Signs USD 30 Billion Deal To Explore Gas Pipeline Network In Pakistan
The agreement was signed on Tuesday between Delta Energy Saudi and Pakistan's state-owned Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS)
By PTI
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Islamabad: A Saudi energy company inked a USD 30 billion deal with a Pakistani entity to explore the development of an extensive energy infrastructure network, including natural gas pipelines linking the country's western and eastern borders.
The agreement was signed on Tuesday between Delta Energy Saudi and Pakistan's state-owned Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS), The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing a joint statement issued by the companies.
Under the proposed plan, the companies will assess the feasibility of a natural gas pipeline entering Pakistan through its western border and extending to the southwestern port city of Gwadar.
It also envisages a possible extension of the pipeline to Pakistan's eastern border, along with liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing and storage infrastructure, and export terminals.
The proposed network includes a pipeline running from Chaman, near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, across the country towards the Indian border near Fazilka in Punjab.
Describing the proposed route as a "core strategic commitment", Delta Energy said its implementation would require formal engagement and agreements with the Pakistani and Indian authorities.
The proposal comes against the backdrop of prolonged delays in other regional gas pipeline projects involving Islamabad, including the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) project, both intended to bring natural gas into the country.
Delta Energy identified Afghanistan's Kashk gas concession and other Afghan energy resources as potential sources of supply for the proposed network.
It said the programme was separate from the TAPI pipeline project and would not depend on gas supplies from Turkmenistan.
However, the agreement provides only a framework for evaluating the proposed projects and does not amount to a final investment decision or a commitment to finance or construct the infrastructure, the companies said.