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Saudi Firm Signs USD 30 Billion Deal To Explore Gas Pipeline Network In Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin (Representational Image) ( Salman File/ IANS/X/@PakPMO )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Islamabad: A Saudi energy company inked a USD 30 billion deal with a Pakistani entity to explore the development of an extensive energy infrastructure network, including natural gas pipelines linking the country's western and eastern borders.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday between Delta Energy Saudi and Pakistan's state-owned Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS), The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing a joint statement issued by the companies.

Under the proposed plan, the companies will assess the feasibility of a natural gas pipeline entering Pakistan through its western border and extending to the southwestern port city of Gwadar. It also envisages a possible extension of the pipeline to Pakistan's eastern border, along with liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing and storage infrastructure, and export terminals. The proposed network includes a pipeline running from Chaman, near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, across the country towards the Indian border near Fazilka in Punjab.