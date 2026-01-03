ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Calls Yemen's Southern Factions To 'Dialogue' In Riyadh

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry called on Saturday for Yemen's southern factions to attend a "dialogue" in Riyadh, after deadly airstrikes and a surprise independence bid. In a statement posted to social media, the Saudi ministry urged "a comprehensive conference in Riyadh to bring together all southern factions to discuss just solutions to the southern cause." Riyadh said the Yemeni government had issued the invitation for talks.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have for years supported various factions within Yemen's government-run territories, intervening in the neighbouring country's long-running civil war. One of those factions, the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), is now pushing to declare independence and form a breakaway state, which would split the Arabian Peninsula's poorest state in two.