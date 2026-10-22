ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Authorities Say 2 killed By Falling Debris At Oil Facility Following A Drone Attack In Kingdom

Representational image. ( Getty Images )

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said Wednesday that debris from an intercepted drone killed two people and injured two others at an Aramco-operated oil field in the country’s southeast.

The ministry said the two people killed were Nepali and Filipino nationals, while the injured were Pakistani and Indian nationals. The falling debris also sparked a fire in a contractor’s vehicle at the Shaybah oil field, the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia has seen multiple attacks on its airports and oil facilities launched by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Last month, debris from an intercepted Houthi drone killed a Yemeni resident of Saudi Arabia. It was the first civilian casualty since the Houthis increased their attacks against the kingdom, targeting Saudi shipping and oil facilities. Earlier this month, a limited fire broke out in an administrative building at Aramco, one of the world’s largest oil facilities, targeted in an attack in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the energy ministry said at the time.