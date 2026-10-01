Saudi Arabia's Refusal To Allow Israeli Evacuation Plane Underlines The Regional Geopolitical Divide
Riyadh's longstanding position is that there can be no normalisation of ties with Tel Aviv without Palestinian statehood.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia's refusal to allow Israel to evacuate passengers from the Flydubai flight, which diverted to an airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, has highlighted the lack of diplomatic relations between the two countries due to Riyadh's longstanding position that there can be no normalisation without Palestinian statehood.
Israel had sought to send a flight to evacuate its passengers from Flydubai flight FZ1073, which made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot attacked the captain in what is being probed as a terror attack.
According to agency reports, Israel first sought permission for a Super Hercules military transport plane to evacuate the passengers and in a second request, was ready to send a commercial plane.
However, Saudi Arabia appeared to reject both Israeli requests, which were reportedly routed through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the 166 Israeli passengers were flown home on a replacement flight sent by Flydubai.
Saudi Arabia's refusal to allow Israel to send its planes underlines the faultlines in the region. It showed that normalising ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia remained a distant proposition despite some incremental steps in the past. It also showed the limit of ties even though there is some sharing of intelligence between the two sides.
"First of all, the Saudis don't have political or any other relations with Israel. There are no visits ever (between the two sides). There are no relations on any other platforms apart from some intelligence cooperation which is there between all countries," said Arab expert Zikrur Rahman, a former Indian ambassador to Palestine.
"Their denial is due to the lack of ties. They will not allow Israelis to land on their soil. They are capable of handling the situation on their own. Otherwise, they would have asked another country like the US."
It was only in 2020 that Saudi Arabia allowed an Israeli commercial flight to cross its airspace and then two years later, it completely opened its airspace to regular overflight by Israeli airlines.
Despite its avowed position on Palestine, the kingdom, which has close ties with the US, has been under pressure from US President Donald Trump to establish diplomatic links with Israel by joining the Abraham Accords, a series of US-brokered diplomatic agreements signed in 2020 to normalise ties between Israel and Arab nations.
Several Arab countries, like the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have joined, with Washington seeing it as an instrument to build ties between the Arab world and Israel. But any forward movement on the Abraham Accords with regard to Riyadh has been complicated by Israeli action in Gaza and Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.
Saudi Arabia's position is that an independent state of Palestine is a prerequisite for normalising ties with Israel.
Saudi Arabia's position on Palestine was also articulated at the recently held United Nations General Assembly, where its Minister for Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud rejected any attempts at forced displacement of the Palestinian territories in a criticism of Israel.
"The continued suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and the targeting of civilians by Israeli occupation, the obstruction of humanitarian assistance, attempts at forced displacement and the continued expansion of illegal settlements all constitute serious violations of international law and international humanitarian law," said the Saudi foreign minister. "The kingdom rejects any attempts at forced displacement or changing the status quo of the Palestinian territories."
Trump even tied a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia contingent on it joining the Abraham Accords. Saudi Arabia has been keen to develop a civilian nuclear programme as part of efforts to diversify energy sources and boost exports. It is also keen on gaining nuclear capabilities as a counter to Iran.
Trump said the deal would take effect only if Saudi Arabia joined the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. Despite US pressure, analysts noted that Saudi Arabia is unlikely to join the accords at this point. "They are clear that until and unless a two-state solution is reserved for Palestine they are not going to have any kind of linkages with Israel," noted Rahman. "They don't want to show they are supporting Israelis."
While Riyadh's refusal to allow Israeli evacuation grabbed attention, Israel expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for helping the Flydubai flight land safely at a Saudi airport.
Saudi Arabia handled the flydubai incident “very professionally,” Doron Spielman, spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, told Al Arabiya English. He added that “every Israeli is thankful” to the Kingdom.
The lack of diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia also directly impacts India, which has good relations with both Israel and Saudi Arabia.
The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, a major transnational trade infrastructure project, is caught in the crosshairs of the West Asia conflict and complicated by the lack of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
The corridor, which includes India, the US, UAE, the European Union, France Germany and Italy, has acquired additional importance following the disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict in Iran and the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The IMEC proposal includes an eastern corridor to link India to the Arabian Gulf and a northern corridor to connect the Arabian Gulf to Europe.
US President Donald Trump even endorsed the corridor noting there is a need to "shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints."