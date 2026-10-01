ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Arabia's Refusal To Allow Israeli Evacuation Plane Underlines The Regional Geopolitical Divide

An FlyDubai plane carrying Israeli passengers who had earlier been aboard another FlyDubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia approaches Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday. ( AP )

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia's refusal to allow Israel to evacuate passengers from the Flydubai flight, which diverted to an airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, has highlighted the lack of diplomatic relations between the two countries due to Riyadh's longstanding position that there can be no normalisation without Palestinian statehood.

Israel had sought to send a flight to evacuate its passengers from Flydubai flight FZ1073, which made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot attacked the captain in what is being probed as a terror attack.

According to agency reports, Israel first sought permission for a Super Hercules military transport plane to evacuate the passengers and in a second request, was ready to send a commercial plane.

However, Saudi Arabia appeared to reject both Israeli requests, which were reportedly routed through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the 166 Israeli passengers were flown home on a replacement flight sent by Flydubai.

Saudi Arabia's refusal to allow Israel to send its planes underlines the faultlines in the region. It showed that normalising ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia remained a distant proposition despite some incremental steps in the past. It also showed the limit of ties even though there is some sharing of intelligence between the two sides.

"First of all, the Saudis don't have political or any other relations with Israel. There are no visits ever (between the two sides). There are no relations on any other platforms apart from some intelligence cooperation which is there between all countries," said Arab expert Zikrur Rahman, a former Indian ambassador to Palestine.

"Their denial is due to the lack of ties. They will not allow Israelis to land on their soil. They are capable of handling the situation on their own. Otherwise, they would have asked another country like the US."

It was only in 2020 that Saudi Arabia allowed an Israeli commercial flight to cross its airspace and then two years later, it completely opened its airspace to regular overflight by Israeli airlines.

Despite its avowed position on Palestine, the kingdom, which has close ties with the US, has been under pressure from US President Donald Trump to establish diplomatic links with Israel by joining the Abraham Accords, a series of US-brokered diplomatic agreements signed in 2020 to normalise ties between Israel and Arab nations.

Several Arab countries, like the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have joined, with Washington seeing it as an instrument to build ties between the Arab world and Israel. But any forward movement on the Abraham Accords with regard to Riyadh has been complicated by Israeli action in Gaza and Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.

Saudi Arabia's position is that an independent state of Palestine is a prerequisite for normalising ties with Israel.